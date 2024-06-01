‘We have two choices…’: Arjun Kapoor shares a cryptic post amid Malaika Arora breakup reports

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared his first post on Instagram amid the breakup reports from his longtime girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

Amidst the reports of his split from Malaika Arora, after six years of being in a relationship, the latest post of Arjun Kapoor has grabbed the attention of social users.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday morning, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star reposted a note, which read: “We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities.” Notably, his post came a day after an Indian entertainment outlet exclusively confirmed that Arora and Kapoor have respectfully parted ways.

Quoting a source close to the couple, an Indian publication exclusively reported, “Malaika and Arjun have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

However, the manager of the ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ performer dismissed the speculations, saying, “No no, all rumours.”

For the unversed, Kapoor and Arora began dating in 2018. They made their relationship official on social media on the 45th birthday of Bollywood diva.

Despite being subjected to trolls due to the age gap between the two, the couple made their relationship public and was frequently spotted together at events and parties, before the reports of their breakup surfaced earlier this week.

