Arjun Kapoor confirms breakup with Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has seemingly confirmed his breakup from longtime girlfriend Malaika Arora, months after it was first reported that the two had parted ways amicably.

Amid the rumours of his breakup from Bollywood diva Malaika Arora over the past few months, Arjun Kapoor has now officially declared that he is ‘single’.

During Kapoor’s latest outing at politician Raj Thackeray’s Diwali party, the crowd at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, screamed ‘Malaika’ upon seeing the ‘2 States’ actor, to which he responded, “Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I’m single now. Relax).”

“Inhone ‘tall aur handsome’ bola, aesa lagraha hai ki shaadi ki baat karrahe hai. Isliye maine bola relax karo pehle (He said, ‘Tall and handsome’. I felt he was talking about marriage, that’s why I said relax),” he further told the person standing beside him.

It is worth noting here that Kapoor and Arora began dating in 2018 after the latter’s divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was finalized in the previous year. They made their relationship official on social media on the 45th birthday of the Bollywood diva.

The reports of their break-up first surfaced in May this year when a source close to the couple told an Indian publication that Arora and Kapoor had respectfully parted ways. However, the two have remained tight-lipped about their split since then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, scheduled to hit theatres this Friday, November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Apart from Kapoor, the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.

