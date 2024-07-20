Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post amid Malaika Arora split rumours

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor grabbed the attention of netizens with his latest post on Instagram amid the rumours of the split from his longtime girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

While both, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, have remained tight-lipped about their breakup reports till now, the latest post by the ‘Ishaqzaade’ debutante has yet again fuelled the speculations.

The cryptic post, shared by Kapoor on his Instagram stories, on Friday, read: “Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather, it is knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out.” Social users are convinced that he has hinted about his relationship with Arora in the post, and how he is dealing with pain by staying positive after the split.