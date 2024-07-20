Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post amid Malaika Arora split rumours

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor grabbed the attention of netizens with his latest post on Instagram amid the rumours of the split from his longtime girlfriend, Malaika Arora.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
While both, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, have remained tight-lipped about their breakup reports till now, the latest post by the ‘Ishaqzaade’ debutante has yet again fuelled the speculations.
The cryptic post, shared by Kapoor on his Instagram stories, on Friday, read: “Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather, it is knowing you will be okay no matter how things turn out.” Social users are convinced that he has hinted about his relationship with Arora in the post, and how he is dealing with pain by staying positive after the split.
Notably, the reports of their break-up first surfaced last month when a source close to the couple told an Indian publication that Arora and Kapoor have respectfully parted ways.
“Malaika and Arjun have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” said the insider.
However, refuting the reports earlier, the manager of the ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ performer had said, “No no, all rumours.”
Also Read: Salman Khan gave strict instructions to award show hosts about Arjun Kapoor
Kapoor and Arora began dating in 2018 after the latter’s divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was finalized in the previous year. They made their relationship official on social media on the 45th birthday of Bollywood diva.
Despite being subjected to trolls due to the age gap between the two, the couple made their relationship public and have been frequently spotted together at events and parties.