Salman Khan gave strict instructions to award show hosts about Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Salman Khan had refused to interact with fellow celebrity Arjun Kapoor thinking he was the reason for his brother Arbaaz Khan’s divorce from Malaika Arora.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the Indian news agency India Forums, Salman Khan ignored Arjun Kapoor at an awards ceremony on purpose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The ‘Pathaan‘ star inquired about the ‘Ishaqzaade‘ star’s performance. He told organizers he would not be around when his fellow celebrity performs.

Moreover, Salman Khan instructed them not to call him on the stage before and after Arjun Kapoor’s performance.

Earlier, the media reported that the ‘Dabangg’ star left the event before the ‘Gunday’ star’s performance.

Malaika Arora had married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. The celebrities parted ways in 2017, after being married for almost two decades. The former couple has a son together.

Related – Arjun Kapoor puts breakup rumours with Malaika Arora to rest

In an interview, the celebrity she broke the marriage as she wanted different things in life.

“We drifted,” she said. “We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on.

“I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties.”

She added: “I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people.”

Malaika Arora began seeing Arjun Kapoor after the divorce. The actor said she I want to grow old with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

“The most essential part is we know we want a future together,” she said. “I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts,” the celebrity said. “We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too.”

She added: “You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you.”

Comments