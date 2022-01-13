Arjun Kapoor puts breakup rumors to rest

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shut down the rumors of his breakup with long-time girlfriend Malaika Arora, with an interesting Instagram post.

Bollywood’s star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their way to headlines yesterday, following a report from the Indian media portal about their alleged breakup after four years of relationship.

It came as a shocker for the fans of the celebrity couple, when sources revealed to a media portal that the diva has not stepped out of her house for almost a week, suffering a heartbreak. While it was disclosed that the ‘Panipat’ actor has not met the girlfriend, despite his visit to sister Rhea Kapoor a couple of days ago, who lives quite close to Malaika’s house.

However, Kapoor has shut down all such rumors with his latest Instagram post. The actor took to photo and video sharing application on Wednesday evening to share a monochromatic mirror selfie with the girlfriend, that screamed ‘style’ to say the least.

He further invalidated the rumors with his caption that read, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️”, which was further assured by a heart comment from reality show judge.

Many Bollywood actors were spotted in the comments section of the post, as they dropped love and wishes for the duo.

Despite being subjected to trolls due to the age gap between the two, the couple made their relationship public and is frequently spotted together at events and parties.

