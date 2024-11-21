Arjun Kapoor dedicates THIS new tattoo to his late mother

Still basking on the success of ‘Singham Again’, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has gotten a new tattoo, dedicating it to his late mother Mona Shourie.

Arjun Kapoor, who made his much-needed big-screen comeback with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ earlier this month, got a new ‘Rab Rakha (God bless you)‘ tattoo on his shoulder, in memory of his mother, who passed away 12 years ago, months before the release of his debut film ‘Ishaqzaade’.

Unveiling his new tattoo in an Instagram post on Thursday, Kapoor wrote in the caption, “रब राखा – May god be with you. My mother always said this – in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me.”

“I got this tattoo on the eve of the ‘Singham Again’ release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan,|” he added. “Thank you, Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always.”

It is worth noting here that Arjun’s father, Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor, was first married to his mother Mona Shourie, from 1983 to 1996. Besides him, the couple also shared a daughter Anshula.

After their split, he went on to marry late actor Sridevi in June 1996 and had two daughters with her, actors Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Despite the split from her ex-husband, Shourie continued to live with her in-laws, until her death in 2012, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s big Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.