Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora leave each other ‘speechless’ in first post-breakup outing

Ex-celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora left each other ‘speechless’ as they came together in the public eye, for the first time since their breakup.

Out and about on the promotional spree of his upcoming film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, Arjun Kapoor, along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, joined the judges Geeta Kapur, Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora for the grand finale of ‘IBD Vs SD: Champions Ka Tashan’ this weekend, which also marks the first joint public spotting of the ex-Bollywood couple since their breakup last year.

In the teaser of the episode, shared by the Indian entertainment channel on social media, Arora can be seen joining the contestants on stage for a dance, after they paid a tribute to the show’s judge, performing some of her most iconic songs.

When asked to comment on Arora’s dance, Kapoor quipped, “Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalo se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hu (My mouth has been shut for many years; I prefer being quiet now also).”

“But I want to say this: I have got a chance to hear all my favourite songs, which just show the career and the life that she has had,” he added. “The kind of music, the kind of performances, and the fact that we can pay tribute to somebody who is still doing such an amazing job, so congratulations, Malaika. You know how much I love all these songs. It was wonderful to see you being celebrated like this.”

In response to his compliment, the ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ performer simply thanked him and maintained a smile on her face.

Their seemingly awkward banter continued at another point during the show when the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor said, “She is comparing as if she is going to get the trophy.” He further joked, “Inki competition ko mujse acha kon jaanta hai (No one knows about her competing nature better than me).”

When asked for Arora’s reaction to the remark, she maintained, “Nothing, aage badho (Move forward).”

For the unversed, Kapoor, who had been in a relationship with Arora for six years, confirmed their much-speculated split, during a Diwali party last year, when he officially declared himself ‘single’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is awaiting the release of filmmaker Mudassar Aziz’s rom-com ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, scheduled for theatrical release on February 21.