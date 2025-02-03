Arjun Kapoor spills his marriage plans post Malaika Arora breakup

Months since he first announced his breakup from longtime girlfriend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor has now revealed his wedding plans.

Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor, who parted ways with his girlfriend of six years, Malaika Arora, sometime last year, revealed when is he planning to tie the knot.

At the trailer launch event of his next film, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, which revolves around the chaos of his character’s two marriages, responded to the question about his real-life marriage, saying, “Jab hongi tab aap sabko bata dunga (When it happens, I will let everyone know).”

“I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life. When the time is right, mujhe koi jhijak nahi hogi (I will have no hesitation),” he added. “Aap sab jaante ho (You all know) how I am as a person.”

“So right now, let’s celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi, fir meri biwi ka jab waqt aayega tab uske baare mein baat kar lenge (When the time comes for my wife, we’ll talk about that then),” Kapoor maintained.

For the unversed, Kapoor confirmed his much-speculated split from Arora, during a Diwali party this year, when he officially declared himself ‘single’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming rom-com ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The title is scheduled for theatrical release on February 21.