Arjun Kapoor injured in on-set accident

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as well as film producer Jackky Bhagnani have reportedly been injured in an accident on the sets of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Arjun Kapoor sustained minor injuries in a ceiling collapse accident on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ in Mumbai.

According to the details, the team was shooting a song sequence when the collapse was triggered by vibrations from the sound system but fortunately, no cast or crew member has sustained any life-threatening injuries.

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who was leading the sequence, recounted the terrifying moment saying, “We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed. Luckily, it fell in parts, and we had a trough to protect us. Had the entire ceiling fallen, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt.”

Besides Kapoor and Ganguly himself, a camera attendant suffered a spine injury while the director of photography (DOP) fractured his thumb.

“These old locations are often used for shoots, and as production companies, we are sure that safety measures are checked. However, many times, the safety of the location isn’t properly verified before it’s offered for shooting,” Ganguly added.

Also Read: Malaika Arora breaks silence on Arjun Kapoor’s breakup announcement

Notably, the makers of Arjun Kapoor-starrer ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, announced the title earlier this month. The romantic-comedy is backed by Singh’s husband, Jackky Bhagnani’s production banner Pooja Entertainment, whereas, filmmaker Mudassar Aziz helms the direction of it.

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is scheduled for theatrical release on February 21.