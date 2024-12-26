Malaika Arora breaks silence on Arjun Kapoor’s breakup announcement

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora finally breaks her silence on their breakup announcement, made by her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, confirming that he is ‘single’.

While the rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s split swirled for the past few months, they were first confirmed by the latter during a Diwali party this year, when he officially declared himself ‘single’.

Going through the personal loss of her father, Arora had remained tight-lipped on the matter ever since.

However, in a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the ‘Munni Badnaam’ performer broke her silence in reaction to Kapoor’s single remark, and said, “I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much.”

“I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life,” she added. “So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons. I think it is time for all of us to move on from whatever transpired in the year that went by.”

“I am ready for the New Year and a new start in my life,” she maintained.

It is worth noting here that Kapoor and Arora had been in a relationship since 2018, soon after the latter’s divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was finalized in the previous year.