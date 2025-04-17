web analytics
Pakistan, Bangladesh resume bilateral talks after 13 years

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

DHAKA: Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday resumed bilateral talks at the Padma State Guest House in Dhaka, ARY News reported. 

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch is representing Pakistan while Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin is leading the Bangladesh side during the bilateral talks, as per sources.

This is the first such diplomatic engagement in 13 years. The meeting discussed trade, education, communication, regional peace and other bilateral issues.

Ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh are improving especially after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajid from the PM Office.

On March 8, Pakistan and Bangladesh agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Advisor for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah.

In recent months, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met on the sidelines of international forums, including the United Nations General Assembly in New York and the D-8 Summit in Cairo.

These interactions were described as cordial, with both leaders expressing a desire to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the fraternal sentiments from both sides.

Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations. They agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

