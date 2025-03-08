Pakistan, Bangladesh to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

JEDDAH: Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Advisor for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah.

This was their second meeting in less than five months.

​

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the fraternal sentiments from both sides.

Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations. They agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the two countries’ historical, religious, and cultural linkages.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of trade and people-to-people contacts.

Read More: Pakistan, Bangladesh express satisfaction over growing bilateral ties

Earlier this month, Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met Bangladesh Secretary Commerce Mahbubur Rahman in Dhaka.

The meeting discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum of these relations. They also discussed prospects of further enhancing these relations in coming days.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui also called on Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Jashim Uddin.

Both sides reviewed the current state of Pak-Bangladesh bilateral relations that are mutually beneficial and based on mutual respect and shared values.