Pakistan, Bangladesh express satisfaction over growing bilateral ties

DHAKA: Pakistan and Bangladesh have expressed satisfaction over the growing ties between both the countries.

The development came during a meeting between Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui and Bangladesh Secretary Commerce Mahbubur Rahman in Dhaka.

The meeting discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum of these relations. They also discussed prospects of further enhancing these relations in coming days.

Meanwhile, Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Jashim Uddin today.

Both sides reviewed the current state of Pak-Bangladesh bilateral relations that are mutually beneficial and based on mutual respect and shared values.

They agreed to remain engaged for taking the relations forward while expressing satisfaction over the current trajectory.

Earlier, Bangladesh and Pakistan have started direct government-to-government trade after decades of troubled relations with imports of 50,000 tonnes of rice.

The two countries have witnessed a thaw in ties after the ouster of India-aligned premier Sheikh Hasina.

Long-time Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in an August 2024 revolution, fleeing by helicopter to her old ally India, where she has defied extradition requests to face charges of crimes against humanity.