Arjun Kapoor says celebrities should speak against boycott culture

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor urged fellow celebrities to speak up against boycott culture as their silence is being taken advantage of.

Arjun Kapoor spoke about the matter in an interview with an Indian news agency. The actor said staying silent against those calling for boycotts was a mistake.

“I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that,” Arjun Kapoor said. “I think we made a mistake by thinking that ‘our work will speak for ourselves’. You know you don’t always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit.”

Arjun Kapoor said Bollywood celebrities should unite and do something as what people write about us and the social media posts are not close to reality.

“When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film, he said adding, ‘ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai (It has been happening a lot now. It’s unfair)’.”

Arjun Kapoor, who has been a producer in many films, made his acting debut in Ishaq Zaade. He was seen in Gunday, Ki & Ka, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Ek Villain Returns and others.

