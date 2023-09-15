Arjun Kapoor joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with THIS film

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to join the Indian cop universe of filmmaker Rohit Shetty with an upcoming film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, the eldest son of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor and nephew of seasoned actor Anil Kapoor, Arjun has joined the blockbuster cop universe of Shetty, with the hotly-anticipated ‘Singham’ threequel.

According to the details, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ debutante will play the main antagonist in ‘Singham Again’ starring Ajay Devgn and cop universe newbie Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Quoting a source close to the Shetty’s production, a publication exclusively reported, “Yes, Arjun Kapoor is joining Rohit Shetty cop universe and this is the biggest surprise which Rohit and his team have kept under wraps. However, the twist in tale is the fact that Arjun is playing the part of a villain and not the hero.”

“Arjun will be the villain against the 4 supercops – Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham,” the insider divulged.

“Rohit is very particular about his casting and is going all out to make this the biggest film of Indian Cinema. He brought the biggest stars of Indian Cinema on board and is all ready to blast the box office with this action-packed thriller,” added the source.

‘Singham Again’, also featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and Siddharth Malhotra, is set for release on Independence Day 2024. The film will clash with Allu Arjun’s sequel ‘Pushpa 2’.

It is pertinent to mention that the title is the third film in the ‘Singham’ franchise and the fifth of the cop universe, also featuring ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ other than a web series, three animated series and two mobile games.

Alia Bhatt joins YRF’s Spy Universe: Reports