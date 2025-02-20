Armaghan confesses to ‘killing’ Mustafa Amir

Police have claimed that the suspect, Armaghan, has confessed to the murder of Mustafa Amir during interrogation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police authorities, Armaghan’s statement has been recorded on video.

In his confessional statement to police, Armaghan revealed that he drove Mustafa Amir’s car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji.

He later set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive and semi-conscious. The suspect admitted to assaulting Mustafa Amir, firing three warning shots with a rifle that did not hit him.

Armaghan also disclosed that on February 8, he saw the police entering his bungalow late. He claimed that had he spotted them earlier, a prolonged exchange of fire could have taken place, the police said.

Police further claimed that Armaghan was involved in drug dealing and had later started a call center business.

Investigators have identified the girl whose DNA was found at his residence and have launched a search for her. Reports suggest that she was injured by Armaghan on New Year’s Eve.

Officials stated that the exact cause of Mustafa’s death will be determined after post-mortem and DNA reports.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) team visited Armaghan’s residence again to gather more forensic evidence. However, investigators have yet to recover any weapons or blunt objects used in the crime.

Authorities confirmed that Armaghan remains in custody, and interrogation is ongoing. A final investigation report has not yet been compiled.

Medical board

In compliance with the court’s order, a medical board has been formed for the exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body in connection with his murder case.

The exhumation is set to take place on February 21 in the presence of the judicial magistrate.

Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed has been appointed as the chairperson of the medical board. The board will also include Dr. Shri Chand and Medico-Legal Officer Dr. Kamran Khan.