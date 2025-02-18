Co-accused Shiraz makes startling revelations in Mustafa Amir case

Co-accused Shiraz has confessed to killing Mustafa Amir with Armaghan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting a police report.

Shiraz was arrested by the police on February 14, near Korangi Road for his alleged involvement in the murder case.

As per details, police have released an interrogation report of Shiraz in Mustafa Amir murder case.

According to Shiraz’s statement, he along with Armaghan killed Mustafa Amir and later burnt the vehicle in Hub, Balochistan.

The statement further revealed that the ransom call and messages sent to Mustafa’s mother were sent from an international number, but he is unsure whether they were made by Armaghan or another individual.

He further stated that there were no prior cases against him before this incident.

Shiraz also detailed how body of Mustafa Amir was placed in his own vehicle’s trunk and later disposed of in Balochistan, where the vehicle was set on fire.

Shiraz said he can identify the location where the car was burned and also pointed out the room in Armaghan’s bungalow where Mustafa Amir was tortured, the police report read.

In his statement, Shiraz claimed that Mustafa’s blood was cleaned up by Armaghan’s employees following the brutal assault.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court declared the trial court’s decision as void and ordered production of Mustafa Amir murder accused Armaghan before the anti-terrorism court II.

The high court bench approved all four petitions seeking remand of the accused.

The accused should be produced before the ATC under abduction, murder, terrorism and other charges, the high court ordered. The court set aside the anti-terrorism court’s February 10 decision.