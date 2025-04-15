Suspect Armaghan sent on physical remand in money laundering case

Armaghan Qureshi, suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, was earlier handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a 5-day remand in a money laundering case.

The FIA will investigate Armaghan’s alleged involvement in hawala-hundi, digital currency, and other illegal activities.

Read More: Mustafa Amir Case: FIA traces Armaghan’s merchant and cryptocurrency accounts

Armaghan was previously booked for his alleged involvement in forgery and fraud. A case was registered against him at the FIA’s Anti-Money Laundering Circle, which alleged that Arman was involved in suspicious transactions, including hawala and cryptocurrency dealings.

According to the FIA, Armaghan was involved in a massive forgery scheme, earning between $300,000 to $400,000 per month . He allegedly used cryptocurrency to launder the money and even purchased several luxury cars with the illicit funds.

Investigations have revealed that Armaghan operated a call center that targeted American citizens, scamming them out of their money, the FIR read. The suspect had also opened bank accounts in the names of his employees to facilitate the fraud.

According to FIR, Armaghan’s team consisted of 25 individuals, each of whom would scam at least five people per day. The suspect had also established a company in the United States with his father’s help to facilitate the hawala/hundi business.

The authorities recovered three luxury cars worth millions of rupees from Armaghan’s possession, and it is reported that he had sold five more cars.

Mustafa Amir murder

The brutal murder of Mustafa Amir, who was kidnapped and allegedly killed by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6, has sent shockwaves across the city. The police investigation revealed that the perpetrators stuffed Amir’s body in the trunk of his car and set it ablaze in the Hub area of Balochistan.