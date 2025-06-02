Armaghan’s father Kamran Qureshi granted bail

KARACHI: A sessions court has granted bail to Kamran Asghar Qureshi, the father of Armaghan – the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case – in connection with an illegal arms possession case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The bail was approved by an additional sessions judge against surety bonds worth Rs100,000. The court ordered that Kamran Qureshi be released if he is not required in any other case.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) had registered the illegal arms case against Kamran Qureshi.

Kamran’s lawyer argued that the case was fabricated and his client was being targeted solely for being Armaghan’s father. Multiple false cases have been lodged against Kamran, his lawyer stated.

A total of four cases have been registered against Kamran Qureshi so far.

Earlier, Kamran Qureshi had been implicated in police encounter and illicit weapon cases, ARY News reported.

Armaghan’s father has been nominated in the case registered under the Terrorism Act.

According to the investigating officer, Armaghan is already in custody for this case. Further investigation revealed that Kamran Qureshi urchased the illegal arms from Peshawar and brought them to Sindh.

Inspector Muhammad Ali stated that the same arms were used by Mustafa Amir when he attacked the police party. Armaghan, along with his father and several others, has been charged with allegedly engaging in a shootout with a police team.

The police had raided Armaghan’s residence to apprehend him in connection with Mustafa Amir’s murder and for possessing illegal firearms