Kamran Qureshi: Armaghan’s father implicated in another case

KARACHI: Kamran Qureshi, the father of Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has been implicated in police encounter and illicit weapon cases, ARY News reported.

Armaghan’s father has been nominated in the case registered under the Terrorism Act.

According to the investigating officer, Armaghan is already in custody for this case. Further investigation revealed that Kamran Qureshi urchased the illegal arms from Peshawar and brought them to Sindh.

Inspector Muhammad Ali stated that the same arms were used by Mustafa Amir when he attacked the police party. Armaghan, along with his father and several others, has been charged with allegedly engaging in a shootout with a police team.

The police had raided Armaghan’s residence to apprehend him in connection with Mustafa Amir’s murder and for possessing illegal firearms

DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider stated that Kamran Qureshi was arrested in connection with a police encounter during a raid at his home. He also confirmed that the accused would be interrogated regarding his involvement in drug-related activities.

On February 8, police raided Armaghan’s residence, where he resisted arrest by opening fire on the raiding officers, injuring a DSP and a constable.

According to DIG Haider, during Armaghan’s interrogation, it was revealed that the modern weapons used in the shooting incident were purchased by Kamran Qureshi in Peshawar. Police also found footage on Kamran’s mobile phone, showing him inspecting a pistol during the purchase.