Armed Forces deployed in all provinces for relief, rescue operations

Islamabad: The federal government on Friday announced the deployment of Armed forces in all four provinces to assist the civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas, ARY News reported.

According to details, the interior ministry has issued the notification for the deployment of the armed forces in all four provinces of the country. The armed would assist the civilian administrations in carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The deployment has been authorized at the provinces’ requests, the notification read. The forces have been deployed under Article 245 of the constitution, it added.

The cabinet also approved the decision for the deployment of armed forces, the notification read.

On August 4, the Sindh Government wrote a letter to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to deploy the Armed Forces in aid of civil administration for relief and rescue operations in Sindh.

According to details, the Director of Operations of the Sindh Government wrote a letter to the NDMA to deploy Army in Flood-affected areas of Sindh. The government demanded the deployment of the Armed forces to aid the civil administration in relief and rescue operations, the letter said.

