Sindh govt requests deployment of Army amid heavy rainfall, floods

Sindh Government on Tuesday wrote a letter to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to deploy the Armed Forces in aid of civil administration for relief and rescue operations in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Director of Operations of the Sindh Government has written a letter to the NDMA to deploy Armed Forces in Flood-affected areas of Sindh. The government has demanded the deployment of the Armed forces to aid the civil administration in relief and rescue operations, the letter said.

‘It is requested that the armed forces may kindly be approached to coordinate with the Authority/DDMA for further deployment of troops,’ the letter read.

The letter urges the NDMA to treat the matter as ‘most urgent’ in the larger public interest.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province has received around 500 per cent more rainfall than its monsoonal average. Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, the chief minister stated that the “situation in Sindh is more critical than the floods of 2010-11”.

CM Murad said that a high-level flood will be entering Guddu Barrage by tonight, whereas a flood with more intensity would pass through the Sukkur Barrage by Tuesday.

