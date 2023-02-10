Armed man arrested outside Imran Khan’s residence

LAHORE: The law enforcing agencies on Friday arrested an armed man outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the man identified as Zararullah was taken into custody after he reached near the barrier fixed outside Khan’s residence.

The police during the search of Zararullah recovered a pistol from his custody. Further investigation was underway.

Earlier this week, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed that two assassins from South Waziristan had been hired to assassinate him.

According to details, the former premier made these claims while chairing a meeting of PTI spokesperson at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Speaking during the meeting, Khan said that his assassination plot has been hatched as ‘two professional assassins from South Waziristan were hired to kill me’. The PTI chief further claimed that he has all evidence about the assassination plot.

