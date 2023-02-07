Imran Khan claims ‘two Waziristan assassins hired to kill me’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that two assassins from South Waziristan have been hired to assassinate him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the former premier made these claims while chairing a meeting of PTI spokesperson at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Speaking during the meeting, Imran Khan said that his assassination plot has been hatched as ‘two professional assassins from South Waziristan were hired to kill me’. The PTI chief further claimed that he has all evidence about the assassination plot.

He pointed out the Wazirabad assassination attempt, saying that he already knew about the plan before the shooting. He insisted that three shooters were involved in the incident, citing a report of joint investigation team (JIT) – formed to probe the attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were wounded in an assassination attempt after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad during party’s long march.

Earlier, Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan accused Zardari of being involved in the assassination attempt, saying that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.

He further said, “They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually to eliminate,” believing that efforts were underway to save those ‘four people’.

