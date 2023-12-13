24.9 C
Armed men abduct teenage boy in Karachi

KARACHI: A 19-year-old boy was reportedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Ahsanabad area near Gulshan-e-Maymar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per the statement of the victim’s mother, Mujtaba advertised a plot for sale on an online property-selling website and was contacted by a person named Kamran Pasha.

The young boy, along with his mother and friend Osama, picked up the interested party, Kamran Pasha, and his partner at 11 pm and went to see the plot he had advertised.

“Mujtaba was driving the car when Kamran Pasha pulled out a gun near Ahsanabad, forced me and Mujtaba’s friend to leave the car near Jamali bridge – Super Highway, and abducted Mujtaba along with the car,” the mother claimed in her statement.

The SITE Super Highway police filed the case on the complaint of the victim’s mother and initiated the investigation into the case.

In July, three minor girls who were abducted were recovered from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi. The minor girls were allegedly abducted from the premises of the police station Soldier Board on Monday. Police officials said that a case was registered under the abduction act at the Soldier Board police station.

The FIR stated that the three minor girls were abducted from Adam Square Soldier Market Number Two. The recovered minor girls include 12-year-old Noor, 14-year-old Ayesha, and 13-year-old Maheen.

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

