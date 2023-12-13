Armed men abduct teenage boy in Karachi

KARACHI: A 19-year-old boy was reportedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Ahsanabad area near Gulshan-e-Maymar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per the statement of the victim’s mother, Mujtaba advertised a plot for sale on an online property-selling website and was contacted by a person named Kamran Pasha.

The young boy, along with his mother and friend Osama, picked up the interested party, Kamran Pasha, and his partner at 11 pm and went to see the plot he had advertised.

“Mujtaba was driving the car when Kamran Pasha pulled out a gun near Ahsanabad, forced me and Mujtaba’s friend to leave the car near Jamali bridge – Super Highway, and abducted Mujtaba along with the car,” the mother claimed in her statement.

The SITE Super Highway police filed the case on the complaint of the victim’s mother and initiated the investigation into the case.

