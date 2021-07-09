Three armed men arrested from Lahore sessions court

LAHORE: Police arrested three men who were carrying weapons in the premises of Lahore district and sessions court on Friday, reported ARY News.

As per details, the armed men were caught while trying to enter the court premises via the judges’ gate. Security head, Inspector Mubashir Awan said three pistols, six magazines and as many as 40 bullets were seized from the men.

He added that the suspects were shifted to the Islampura police station for registration of a case against them.

Earlier this year, a large cache of arms and ammunition was seized outside the main gate of the sessions court.

Seven people were found carrying arms and ammunition and subsequently, taken into custody. Kalashnikovs, five pistols, over 1,200 bullets, and 15 handgun magazines were seized from their possession.