Live updates: Armed men attack police chief’s office in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men attacked police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots, ARY News reported on Friday.

Unidentified armed men have carried out an attack on the Karachi police chief’s office which is adjacent to the Saddar police station.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

Heavy contingents of police forces reached the head office. The lights of the police chief’s office were turned off. Police officials said that they are investigating the number of attackers and their positions.

Bulletproof vehicle enters KPO premises

After the explosions of hand grenades, a bulletproof vehicle entered the KPO premises.

The terrorists used hand grenades and heavy arms to stop the advancement of law enforcement agencies (LEAs). It was learnt that some terrorists were also present in an adjacent residential building.

Cop sends message to officers

A besieged police official sent a message to fellow officers that there are more than 10 attackers divided into groups in the police chief’s office.

The attackers are resorting to firing at police contingents using heavy weaponry from the Karachi Police Office (KPO) backyard.

The KPO is surrounded by heavy contingents of police and Rangers.

Edhi volunteer injured

A rescue worker got injured in the firing and was shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The wounded rescue worker was identified as 25-year-old Sajid who is an Edhi volunteer. Sajid has reportedly received two bullets, rescue sources added.

Emergency has been imposed in Jinnah Hospital Karachi.

‘Six terrorists at KPO’

DIG South Irfan Baloch told the media that at least six terrorists were present inside KPO building. He said that the terrorists entered the building from the second entrance as per initial report.

DIG Baloch said that they are trying to kill or arrest the terrorists at the earliest.

CM takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah took notice of the attack on the Karachi police chief’s office.

CM Murad Ali Shah directed deputy inspector generals (DIGs) to send contingents to the KPO and arrest the attackers. He sought a report from the concerned officer.

This is a developing story…

