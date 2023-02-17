KPO attack: Suicide bomber blows himself up on fourth floor

KARACHI: During the clearance operation at Karachi Police Office (KPO), a suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor after security officials cleared the third floor, ARY News reported on Friday.

A powerful explosion took place at KPO which came under terrorist attack today. The powerful explosion shattered the window glasses of nearby buildings and a cloud of smoke surrounded the building’s fourth floor.

A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up on the fourth floor.

LIVE UPDATES: ARMED MEN ATTACK POLICE CHIEF’S OFFICE IN KARACHI

According to reports, two persons were killed and six got wounded including five Rangers personnel during the KPO operation. A cop was martyred in the terrorist attack, whereas, a sweeper also lost his life.

Moreover, two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with security officials.

Armed attack on KPO

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

Two terrorists killed: IG Sindh

The Inspector General (IG) Sindh police said that two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the security officials while the operation is still underway to neutralise possibly up to five more terrorists in the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed that two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the law enforcers and police cleared the third floor of the Karachi Police Office (KPO) – the additional inspector general (AIG) Karachi office adjacent to the Saddar police station.

He added that five more terrorists are possibly present at the KPO.

