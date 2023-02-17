KPO attack: IG Sindh says ‘two terrorists killed, operation underway’

KARACHI: The Inspector General (IG) Sindh police said that two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the security officials while the operation is still underway to neutralise possibly up to five more terrorists in the Karachi Police Office (KPO), ARY News reported on Friday.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed that two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the law enforcers and police cleared the third floor of the Karachi Police Office (KPO) – the additional inspector general (AIG) Karachi office adjacent to the Saddar police station.

LIVE UPDATES: ARMED MEN ATTACK POLICE CHIEF’S OFFICE IN KARACHI

He added that five more terrorists are possibly present at the KPO.

Moreover, Jinnah Hospital’s deputy director said that three injured persons were shifted to the emergency ward so far.

Sources said that the wounded persons included a citizen, a police official and a Rangers personnel. Earlier, it was reported that an Edhi volunteer namely Sajid was also injured in the KPO attack.

Rangers, police operation

Rangers and police teams have started a joint operation against the terrorists following the armed attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) – the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Office.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the quick response force (QRF) of the paramilitary troops surrounded the KPO building and took their positions. An operation was started by Rangers and police to clear the KPO from terrorists.

The spokesperson added that the operation is being conducted on the reported presence of eight to 10 terrorists in the Karachi police chief’s office.

Armed attack on KPO

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

