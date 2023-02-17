Rangers, police start operation against terrorists at KPO

KARACHI: Rangers and police teams have started a joint operation against the terrorists following the armed attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) – the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Office, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the quick response force (QRF) of the paramilitary troops surrounded the KPO building and took their positions. An operation was started by Rangers and police to clear the KPO from terrorists.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The spokesperson added that the operation is being conducted on the reported presence of eight to 10 terrorists in the Karachi police chief’s office.

Armed attack on KPO

Unidentified armed men attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they entered the four-storey building from the same route.

Police said staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

‘Six terrorists at KPO’

DIG South Irfan Baloch told the media that at least six terrorists were present inside KPO building. He said that the terrorists entered the building from the second entrance as per initial report.

DIG Baloch said that they are trying to kill or arrest the terrorists at the earliest.

CM takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah took notice of the attack on the Karachi police chief’s office.

CM Murad Ali Shah directed deputy inspector generals (DIGs) to send contingents to the KPO and arrest the attackers. He sought a report from the concerned officer.

Bulletproof vehicle enters KPO premises

After the explosions of hand grenades, a bulletproof vehicle entered the KPO premises.

The terrorists used hand grenades and heavy arms to stop the advancement of law enforcement agencies (LEAs). It was learnt that some terrorists were also present in an adjacent residential building.

Comments