Armed men set private company ablaze in Quetta

QUETTA: In yet another incident, unknown armed men set a private construction company ablaze in Musa Khel area of Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, news surfaced that unknown armed men abducted over 12 laborers of a private construction company in Musa Khel. The attackers stormed the company’s camp last night, set the machinery on fire, and kidnapped the workers.

According to district administration officials, the abducted workers include drivers and laborers. The incident occurred in the Taiser Isot area of Musa Khel.

However, the Deputy Commissioner refuted such reports, saying that the workers rushed to nearby areas to save their life and later returned to the company site.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, some unidentified gunmen gunned down seven laborers in Khudabadan – a locality in Panjgur District – Balochistan.

As per the police officials, the laborers – originated from Punjab, were staying in a workers’ quarter when some unidentified armed men stormed the quarter and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

The deceased laborers hailed from Multan and surrounding areas.

Authorities cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to locate the attackers, meanwhile, the local police initiated the investigating to identify the motive behind the brutal attack.

Following the incident, Deputy commissioner Panjgur, Balochistan, Zahid Ahmed Lango directed the immediate registration of non-local laborers arriving for work in the region.

In a statement, the Panjgur DC warned that strict action will be taken against those employing non-local laborers without proper registration.

The registration process is mandatory for all laborers coming from outside Panjgur, according to the DC’s orders.