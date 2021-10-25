‘Armed robber’ killed in shootout during Karachi housebreaking

KARACHI: An alleged armed robber has been killed on Monday as a resident opened fire on the breaking and entering of a gang into his house in the Gizri area of Karachi’s southern district, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources who reached the scene, a body was found which the resident claimed was that of the robber who entered his house alongside his accomplices.

In the shootout, the police official said, the resident of the house was also injured. The man opened fire when he saw robbers entering his house which killed one, police said. In the return of fire, one of the residents was also wounded, police said.

SHC dismisses Uzair Baloch’s plea against military court verdict

Separately today from the Karachi crime scene, the Sindh High Court dismissed a petition of the alleged Lyari gangster Uzair Jan Baloch against a military court verdict.

The court dismissed the petition due to the absence of Uzair Baloch’s counsel in the case.

The petitioner had pleaded to the high court to restrain the implementation of the verdict of the military court.

The military court convicted the accused without adopting the required legal procedure, according to the petition.

The government counsel in his arguments said that the petition to the court was not maintainable.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!