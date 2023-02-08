Armed suspect nabbed by Karachi police after gunfight

KARACHI: An armed suspect opened fire at the Pak Colony police team near Karachi’s Mewa Shah graveyard, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the statement, the Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Keamari stated that the armed suspect namely Ibrahim was stopped by police but he opened fire at the cops.

The armed suspect was arrested in injured condition after the gunfight. Police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

Yesterday, Karachi police arrested two alleged extortionists posing as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers to threaten citizens.

Two ‘extortionists’ have been arrested by Clifton police officials after a complaint registered by a citizen for receiving threatening telephone calls from the accused posing as NAB officers.

After registering the complaint, the citizen asked the accused to reach a location to receive the extortion money. When the accused reached the said location, police nabbed the ‘extortionists’.

The arrested men were identified as Jameel and Bilal. Police added that the arrested men were sent by other members of a gang namely Saqib and Javed to collect the extortion money.

Clifton police said that raids are being conducted to arrest the absconders including Saqib and Javed. Police started a thorough investigation after registering a case against the accused.

