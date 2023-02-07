Karachi police arrest two ‘extortionists’ posing as NAB officers

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested two alleged extortionists posing as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers to threaten citizens, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two ‘extortionists’ have been arrested by Clifton police officials after a complaint registered by a citizen for receiving threatening telephone calls from the accused posing as NAB officers.

After registering the complaint, the citizen asked the accused to reach a location to receive the extortion money. When the accused reached the said location, police nabbed the ‘extortionists’.

The arrested men were identified as Jameel and Bilal. Police added that the arrested men were sent by other members of a gang namely Saqib and Javed to collect the extortion money.

Clifton police said that raids are being conducted to arrest the absconders including Saqib and Javed. Police started a thorough investigation after registering a case against the accused.

In December 2022, some foreign engineering staffers working at Bin Qasim Power Plant had received extortion slips from unidentified persons in Karachi.

The Shanghai Electric Company’s foreign engineering staff had received extortion threats by unidentified persons, after which the company wrote an application to the Sindh home department.

The application had stated that the relevant departments approved all the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for further construction of the power plant.

It further stated that some armed men are coming to the construction site of the power plant for a few days and demanding extortion from Chinese staffers.

The foreign employees had informed Bin Qasim police and Sindh Rangers regarding the extortion threats and demanded appropriate security measures to secure the foreign and local staffers working at the construction site.

