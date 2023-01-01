‘MQM-L members’ arrested on extortion, target killing charges

KARACHI: Rangers Sindh and Police have conducted a joint operation on a tip-off in the Ilyas Goth area of Karachi’s Landhi Town, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A crackdown against the criminals started in the metropolis in which a joint raid by Sindh Rangers and Police carried out a raid on a tip-off in Landhi.

The three arrested accused criminals claimed to be involved in target killing, kidnapping, extortion, and street crimes.

Moreover, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the arrested men. All three alleged criminals are allegedly associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L).

At the behest of ‘Raees Mama’ the arrested suspects kidnapped and later killed two residents of Landhi, however, the alleged criminals are handed over to the police for further investigation.

In another joint raid, Sindh Rangers and Police arrested an alleged criminal in Karachi’s Manghopir area.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested accused identified as Wali Khan alias Musharraf was accused of a robbery in a bakery near Liaquatabad a year ago.

The video of the incident also went viral on social media in which he can be seen mugging the shopkeeper.

The spokesman further added that the accused confessed to involvement in several incidents of criminal activities along with his partners, moreover his accomplices, Irshad, Amin, and Musa, have already been arrested.

