‘Foreign employees’ receive extortion threats in Karachi

KARACHI: The foreign engineering staffers working at Bin Qasim Power Plant received extortion slips by unidentified persons in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Shanghai Electric Company’s foreign engineering staff received extortion threats by unidentified persons, after which the company wrote an application to the Sindh home department.

The application stated that the relevant departments approved all the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for further construction of the power plant.

It further stated that some armed men are coming to the construction site of the power plant for a few days and demanding extortion from Chinese staffers.

The foreign employees informed Bin Qasim police and Sindh Rangers regarding the extortion threats and demanded appropriate security measures to secure the foreign and local staffers working at the construction site.

