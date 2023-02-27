Armeena Khan gets honest about struggles of a new parent

Actor and new mother, Armeena Rana Khan talked about the struggles of being a new parent in her Instagram stories.

The ‘Janaan’ star shared a series of stories on the gram, Saturday, touching upon the struggling journey of parenthood, made worthy by the little angels at the end.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Khan posted a raw, unedited picture of herself and her husband, having a non-polished look on the display. “This is raw! Unwashed faces, unkempt hair, and sleepless nights,” she wrote on the picture.

“The tiptoeing, the secret fears and a plethora of worries. This is what parenthood looks like without help < This is what they don’t show you in movies.”

The celebrity added, “BUT! We would do it all over again. Just seeing that smile on her face alone in the morning makes it all WORTH it.”

“Parents are superhuman beings. If you’re a new parent, keep going! You’re doing a brilliant job and it gets easier. I promise.”

In response to her post, Khan received a message from one of her followers who was expecting a child soon and was worried about this journey of parenthood. She consoled the person and replied, “Do not panic. You’ll be just fine.”

“Just read up on all that you’re going to need. Plenty of information online and YouTube. Plus, you can take courses. It’s never too late,” the actor advised the fan.

Alia Bhatt confesses being a ‘little concerned’ about raising her child

It is pertinent to mention here that the childhood sweethearts Armeena Rana and Fesl Khan got married in London on Valentine’s day, 2020.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Amelie Isla in December last year. The actor shared a few pictures on social media, celebrating the arrival of her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

“Presenting our precious little angel – Amelie’ Isla to our well-wishers, fans, family and friends. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude as we celebrate her arrival,” she had written.

Comments