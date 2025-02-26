Last chance for verification, digitization of arms licences

The Punjab Home Department has initiated a “last chance” verification and digitization process for manual arms licences, offering another opportunity for holders to register their licences in the computerized system.

This move comes as a relief for those who missed the previous deadline of December 31, 2020, after which unregistered manual licences were marked for cancellation.

Holders of old booklet-form arms licences can now apply for verification and digital registration by submitting requests to the Commissioner of the relevant division or the Additional Secretary-Judicial of the Home Department.

Once applications are received, the Home Department will conduct a thorough verification of records and documents to ensure authenticity.

Only the respective Commissioner or Additional Secretary-Judicial will have the authority to approve and computerize arms licences under this process.

Read more: Punjab launches digital system for arms licenses

A formal written notification will be issued for each licence, whether for verification, extension, or digitization.

The renewal process requires applicants to submit the prescribed renewal fee, as outlined in the Punjab Arms Rules 2023.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been tasked with making the necessary arrangements to facilitate the digitization process efficiently.

Key Features of the Digital System: