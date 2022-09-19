Army Aviation helicopters rescued 4,653 flood affectees: NFRCC

ISLAMABAD: Army Aviation helicopters have taken 569 flights for flood-relief operations rescuing 4,653 stranded people, the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) said on Monday.

18.4 tonnes of food were supplied to flood-affected people via 12 flights of Army Aviation helicopters in the last 24 hours, the NFRCC said.

A total of 147 relief camps, over 300 medical camps, and 284 relief collection points have been established across the country, NRFCC said. Over 3,19,049 people have been treated in the medical camps so far, and patients are being provided 5-day medicine, it added.

The NFRCC reported that over-collection points have received over 9365.0 tonnes of food items while 1585.0 tonnes of food items have been distributed in the country. In total 7.89 million medicine were collected while 7.75 million have been distributed among flood-affected people in the county, it added.

On the other hand, the water level in Indus River has dropped to low flood at Kotri Barrage, according to the water data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division at its website.

The water level in the river in upstream at Sukkur and Guddu barrages has dropped to normal flow.

