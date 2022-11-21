Army chief appointment: Khawaja Asif urges media to uphold process’ sanctity

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has urged the media to uphold the sanctity of army chief’s appointment and avoid making speculations in this regard, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, the defence minister announced that the process of appointing a new army chief and joint chief of staff had begun and the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi had already been informed about it.

Khawaja Asif noted that his ministry has received the prime minister’s letter about initiating the process for the next army chief’s appointment. He hoped that this threshold of the appointment would be crossed in the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, the federal minister noted that there was a state of unrest in the country now that the process for the appointment was initiated.

He lambasted the media for contributing to the charged atmosphere by airing news about whether the summary of the army chief candidates was sent or not.

“This distress is at a time when our economy is weak and we can’t stand on our feet,” he said, adding that the process was being treated as if it was the only issue in the country today.

Khawaja Asif also slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for whining about state institutions’ bias, alleging that these institutions supported him for four years. “Despite getting the support, Imran Khan failed to do anything for the people,” he said.

Speaking about the Toshakhana Reference against Imran Khan, the minister said that the former premier used to sell the gifts first and then gave the money — accumulated through them — to the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the term of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will end on November 29.

Earlier in the day, sources in the defence ministry told ARY News that the summary for the appointment of the new army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee had been received at PM House and PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to sign the summary today on the basis of seniority.

