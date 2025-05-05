web analytics
COAS, Iranian FM discuss bilateral coordination, regional issues

By Laiq Ur Rehman
TOP NEWS

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“The meeting featured constructive discussions on the geo-strategic environment, with particular focus on challenges confronted by both countries in the domain of security,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR added that the Pak-Iran border security mechanism was also reviewed as part of efforts to enhance bilateral coordination.

The Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, reaffirmed that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly neighbours, bound by deep-rooted ties of shared history, culture, and religion, the ISPR said.

“Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region.”

The Iranian FM acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Read More: President Zardari, Iranian FM discuss regional security, Pak-India tensions

Earlier in the day, the Iranian foreign minister separately met with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed bilateral ties, regional security, particularly the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam incident.

President Zardari welcomed the Iranian foreign minister and emphasized the importance of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in promoting peace and prosperity in the region, a press statement issued here read.

We acted with utmost responsibility in all situations, and it’s unacceptable to make baseless accusations without facts,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said and offered an international investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident.

PM Shehbaz said that the Indian accusations is an attempt to divert attention from the Kashmir issue. “The Kashmir issue is the main reason for instability in South Asia,” the prime minister asserted.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Gaza and strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

