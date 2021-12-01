Army chief lauds professionalism of AJK regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Azad Kashmir (AK) Regimental Centre Mansar Camp, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the Army chief Gen. Bajwa formally installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps as Colonel Commandant of AJK Regiment.

Addressing the participants, COAS praised the Azad Kashmir Regiment for its glorious history, professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness, said ISPR.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

On November 23, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Lahore Corps where he was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formation.

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Bajwa appreciated the operational preparedness and measures taken against COVID-19 pandemic by the Corps that is currently being led by Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

The army chief, according to the military’s media wing, visited Lahore Medical College (LMC) Lahore and laid the foundation stone of School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS).

