COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Lahore Corps’ headquarters: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Lahore Corps where he was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formation, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Bajwa appreciated the operational preparedness and measures taken against COVID-19 pandemic by the Corps that is currently being led by Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

The army chief, according to the military’s media wing, visited Lahore Medical College (LMC) Lahore and laid the foundation stone of School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS).

While interacting with the students and faculty, the COAS said that LMC has emerged as a leading College in Pakistan and is playing a pivotal role in producing Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) and BS (Honors) Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) of the highest calibre.

Read More: COAS QAMAR JAVED BAJWA WITNESSES ‘JIDAR-UL-HADEED’ EXERCISE IN THAR DESERT: ISPR

He emphasized on the youth to strive for excellence while always seeking to optimally contribute for their country and service to humanity.

Later, the army chief visited the forward troops in Bedian, where he was briefed by the local Formation Commander. COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the high standard of operational readiness and morale of troops.

Read More: COAS QAMAR BAJWA WITNESSES CORPS LEVEL EXERCISE AT KHARIAN: ISPR

While interacting with officers and troops, he said that they are a battle-hardened Army that has rendered innumerable sacrifices in the line of duty and are ready to defend their motherland at all costs.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!