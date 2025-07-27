Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to ‘Predator’ franchise?

‘Predator: Badlands’ director Dan Trachtenberg has revealed his plans for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return to the franchise.

The actor starred as Major Alan ‘Dutch’ Schaefer in the original ‘Predator’ film.

Released in 1987, the film sees his character encountering the titular extraterrestrial as he embarks with his paramilitary team for a rescue mission in Central America.

The franchise has since been expanded with nine movies, including two crossovers with the ‘Alien’ franchise.

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger has yet to return to the franchise in the iconic role from the 1987 film.

The director of ‘Predator: Badlands’, set to release in theatres on November 7, has now revealed that he was planning to bring back the veteran Hollywood actor to the franchise.

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg’s comments came soon after his chat with Arnold Schwarzenegger during a breakfast meeting.

It is worth noting here that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch returned in the franchise’s first animated instalment, ‘Predator: Killer of Killers.’

Trachtenberg maintained that he got the Hollywood actor’s approval to use his likeness in the scene.

Meanwhile, the upcoming entry in the popular franchise stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Set in the future on a remote planet, ‘Predator: Badlands’ follows a young Predator, outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.