Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how he earned over $40mn from ‘Twins’

While Arnold Schwarzenegger is best known for the ‘Terminator’ franchise, the Hollywood actor has revealed that his biggest earnings came from ‘Twins.’

While the actor had starred in a few movies in the 1970s and 1980s, it was his role in 1984’s ‘The Terminator’ which made him a global superstar.

The Hollywood actor then starred in ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ in 1991, followed by several more films.

The sci-fi franchise is not his only credentials as Arnold Schwarzenegger also starred in a couple of comedies such as ‘Jingle All The Way’ and ‘Twins.’

The Hollywood actor also led Stephen King’s adaptation of ‘The Running Man’ in 1987.

During a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, the ‘Terminator’ star reflected on his decades-long career in the film industry.

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he took home over $40 million from the 1988 comedy ‘Twins.’

“Well, number one was ‘Twins’ because we got no money for the salary but ownership with a piece of the back end. It was fantastic. We went all the way to the bank with that,” he replied when asked about his biggest paycheck.

When the interviewer asked if he earned $20 million, Schwarzenegger said that it was higher than that.

When further asked if he made $40 million, he said: “It was more than that. It was more than any movie I ever made.”

According to reports, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, the two leads, and ‘Twins’ director Ivan Reitman agreed that they would own 40 percent of the film, translating into 13.3 percent each.