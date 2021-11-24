Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab bags two Grammy Nominations

Grammy nominations for 2022 were announced Tuesday (Nov. 23), and Pakistanis are joyous to find Arooj Aftab in them.

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab bagged two nominations in the 64th annual Grammy Awards amid the likes of FINNEAS, Jimmie Allen, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid LAROI. She was nominated in the categories of ‘Best Global Music Performance’ and ‘Best New Artist’.

The multi-hyphenate Pakistani is a trained music producer, composer, and vocalist with three solo albums. She has gotten her training from the Berklee College of Music.

Earlier, the former US President Barack Obama shared his annual summer playlist on Twitter, writing, “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021

Aftab’s Mohabbat was featured alongside global artists like Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Rolling Stones, and Jay-Z among others with Obama saying, “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer.”

Here’s wishing Arooj Aftab the very best of luck.

Read: Arooj Aftab makes it to Barack Obama’s summer playlist