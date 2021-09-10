All arrangements finalized for Lahore cantonment elections

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized arrangements for the cantonment boards polls in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

The polling on the cantonment boards’ seat in Lahore will be held on Sunday (September 12).

Ballot papers printing for election have been completed while electoral material will soon be forwarded to presiding officers.

A total of 355 polling stations have been established out of which 44 have been declared highly sensitive in Lahore ahead of the cantonment board elections. Control rooms have been established in two of the cantonment boards of the city.

The local bodies’ elections are set to take place on September 12 in all cantonment boards of the country and the political parties have intensified their election campaign. The polling campaign will end tonight midnight.

Major political parties, including PTI, Peoples Party, PML-N and Jamaat Islami, have fielded their candidates for the polls.