Unvaccinated people, officials to face arrests, PEEDA act in Lahore from tomorrow

LAHORE: Local administration in Lahore has decided to arrest unvaccinated people from Lahore shopping malls besides also booking government officials refusing COVID vaccination under PEEDA act in order to boost the immunization drive, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

In a meeting attended by the commissioner, CCPO and deputy commissioner of Lahore, it was decided to implement strict measures for COVID SOPs and vaccination.

The government officials who are refusing COVID vaccination or have not yet received the jabs would be charged under the PEEDA act.

Vaccination cards of citizens visiting shops, markets, and shopping malls would be checked while outlets violating COVID SOPs would be sealed for a longer period spanning not less than a week.

The commissioner said during the meeting that strict implementation on non-provision of transport and restaurant services and fuel to unvaccinated people would be ensured from Wednesday (tomorrow) and only vaccinated people would be allowed to enter the shopping malls.

“Those entering the shopping malls without vaccination will be arrested,” he said and added that the city saw 124,000 vaccinations in a day on Monday with more than 40 percent of the population so far receiving the first jab of COVID vaccine.

He further said that the police and administration would also be strictly monitoring wedding events and the number of guests allowed to participate in them.

It was further decided to activate enforcement committees at the police station level in Lahore to strictly ensure COVID SOPs.