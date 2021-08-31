Vaccination record as over 1.4mn receive Covid jabs in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday announced another record-breaking vaccination day in the country after over 1.4 million people received COVID jabs in the last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by the NCOC through its official Twitter handle, COVID vaccine administered across Pakistan on 30 August stands at 1,405,352 in a single day.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 30 Aug: 1,405,352

Total vaccine administered till now: 55,178,137

This is the highest single day vaccine administration done across the country! Keep it up Pakistan 🇵🇰 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 31, 2021



It shared that the number of COVID jabs administered in the country now stands beyond 55 million.

New daily vaccination rate record set yesterday with total vaccinations exceeding 1.4 million. With the expanded vaccine obligatory regime going into effect by September 1, now is the time to get vaccinated if you still have not been. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 31, 2021



It is pertinent to mention here that both federal and provincial governments have announced measures aimed at imposing restrictions on unvaccinated individuals to boost the COVID vaccination drive in the country.

On August 26, Motorway police made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for travel on the country’s motorways and highways.

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel on the motorways and highways from September 15, the motorway police said. All passengers will be required to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them during travel, they added.

On August 22, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced it will bar all domestic flight travel for people who will not have been vaccinated against Covid by September 10.

There will be no boarding passes after Sep. 10, for people on domestic flights if they are not vaccinated, the CAA has announced.

All the airlines have been instructed to check passenger’s vaccine certificates before allowing them to board, said the CAA.