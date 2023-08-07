Arslan Ash makes history, Bags 4th Evo championship title

Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique, Pakistan’s Tekken prodigy, marked history in the gaming community across the globe, secured his 4th EVO 2023 champion title in his 6th appearance in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old champion garnered admiration from the gaming community due to his extraordinary abilities and precision. He achieved a flawless 3-0 victory against Japan’s “AO” in the grand final, showcasing his dominance.

4x EVO Champ. Remember the name. Arslan Ash. Alhamdullilah. pic.twitter.com/LoGHhLS5fp — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) August 7, 2023

Arslan powered his way through the brackets, securing a spot in the grand final by triumphing over notable players including Germany’s Arja “Sephiblack” Gamoori and South Korea’s Lim “Ulsan” Soo-hoon.

READ: Pakistan wins Tekken 7 Nations Cup, bags $500,000

It is worth mentioning here that Arslan stands alone as the sole player in the globe to win the prestigious Tekken 7 event four times. He previously secured the title in Japan and Las Vegas in 2019 and continued his reign by replicating the triumph this year as well.

Congratulations to @ArslanAsh95 for winning #Evo2023 and becoming the first player to claim four Evo titles for TEKKEN 7! pic.twitter.com/jzM7unNwMw — EVO (@EVO) August 6, 2023

Prior to his individual achievements, Arslan’s contributions to Pakistan’s gaming art were evident throughout the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup which was held in Saudi Arabia last month.

Collaborating with Pakistan’s best Tekken 7 players – Khan Imran and Atif Butt – the trio stunned South Korea in an exhilarating grand final, securing the title with an impressive 3-2 victory.

Arslan Ash’s groundbreaking odyssey in the realm of Tekken remains a beacon of motivation for burgeoning gamers across the globe. As he cements his status as a respected esports athlete, enthusiasts of gaming anticipate his forthcoming achievements with enthusiasm, keen to observe how his unparalleled talents will continue to shape the competitive gaming scene.